British Navy Frigate On Hand to Track Russian Ships in North Sea - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) The HMS Westminster frigate of the UK Royal Navy is currently in the North Sea, ready to watch for Russian submarines, The Telegraph reports.

The frigate, which was last upgraded in 2014 and is equipped with the Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missile system, is being held at "very high readiness" in the Shetland Islands, the newspaper said on Saturday.

According to The Telegraph, HMS Westminster is ready to track Russian ships and submarines allegedly returning home to Severomorsk for the Orthodox Christmas (celebrated on January 7).

The newspaper added that, coincidentally, a nuclear-armed Royal Navy submarine was seen leaving its base in Faslane, Scotland, on December 23. However, the sub is only conducting training and is not yet on deployment, according to The Telegraph.