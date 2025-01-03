British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89

British novelist David Lodge, who was shortlisted for the Booker Prize twice, has died at the age of 89, his publisher said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) British novelist David Lodge, who was shortlisted for the Booker prize twice, has died at the age of 89, his publisher said on Friday.

The English author was best known for "Small World" and "Nice Work", which were nominated for the prestigious literary award in the 1980s.

He died "peacefully" on New Year's Day, Penguin Random House said, without giving a cause of death.

"His contribution to literary culture was immense, both in his criticism and through his masterful and iconic novels which have already become classics," Lodge's publisher, Liz Foley, said.

Lodge's family said they were "very proud" of the writer, who was renowned for his plays, memoirs and tv scripts, as well as his books.

"Small World" (1984) and "Nice Work" (1988) came after "Changing Places" (1975) and made up his campus trilogy series about a fictional university called Rummidge.

It followed professors Philip Swallow from England and Morris Zapp from the United States and the cultural challenges they face when they swap universities for six months.

Lodge garnered a worldwide following for his comical, cynical take on middle-class life in more than a dozen novels, many mining the worlds of academia and Catholicism.

In 2008, the Guardian newspaper described him as "one of Britain's best-loved comic writers", while "A Clockwork Orange" author Anthony Burgess called Lodge "one of the best novelists of his generation".

Lodge was born in southeast London on January 28, 1935, into a Catholic household. His father was a professional dance musician and his mother was a homemaker.

A gifted student, Lodge read literature at University College London, where he met fellow student Mary Jacob, whom he married in 1959.