British-Pakistani Philanthropist Rangoonwala Awarded CBE By King Charles III
Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) King Charles III has conferred the Commander of the British Empire (CBE) honour upon Asif Rangoonwala, a British-Pakistani philanthropist and entrepreneur.
Asif Rangoonwala has been honoured by King Charles III in the 2024 Birthday Honours list for his philanthropic contributions in the United Kingdom and South Asia, particularly in Pakistan.
Asif Rangoonwala CBE, Vice Chair of the British Asian Trust (BAT), was recognized for his contributions to charity and philanthropy.
Asif Rangoonwala CBE, talking to the media, said, "I am profoundly honoured and humbled by this recognition. I am committed to advancing our mission of fostering a fairer and more compassionate world."
He thanked his colleagues who had helped him over the years. “Public service is a legacy I inherit from my parents as they were devoted to helping others and social causes. We are working in several areas in Karachi but our work in the education sector is of phenomenal nature and tens and thousands of under-priviledged children are benefitting from our schemes. We plan to increase the scope and nature of our work.”
Asif Rangoonwala said more British Pakistanis should be honoured and recognised. “We are one of the most integrated communities in the UK and we play a vital role in all areas of public life. We will be working to bring out more heroes and role models from our communities. There are hundreds of Pakistanis in the UK doing a magnificent job and they deserve more recognition.
Another Vice-Chair of the British Asian Trust, Shalni Arora was awarded the title of Order of the British Empire (OBE) for advancing the Trust's mission to tackle poverty and inequality.
Shalni Arora OBE said, “This award is a testament not just to me but to the incredible work of so many partners. Together, we strive to create a more inclusive and compassionate society, and I share this award with everyone who has supported our mission.”
Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Chair of the British Asian Trust, expressed his congratulations: “Asif and Shalni’s passion and commitment to charitable causes are truly inspiring.
"Their leadership has been pivotal in advancing our goals and making a tangible difference to the lives of those we serve. We are immensely proud of their achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”
As a prominent business leader and philanthropist, Asif has been a driving force in the philanthropic landscape for many years, with a focus on creating positive change within communities both in the UK and South Asia.
Through the Rangoonwala Foundation, he has championed numerous projects aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged individuals in several parts of the world including Pakistan, with a focus on Karachi. The Foundation's work includes providing scholarships for underprivileged students, funding medical research and facilities and supporting community development programmes.
Asif Rangoonwala runs several companies from his Central London headquarters.
