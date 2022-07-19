(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Members of the UK parliament did not support a vote of no-confidence in the government of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson .

The Monday night debate on the vote of no-confidence was broadcast on the British parliament's website.

According to the voting results, 349 parliament members voted against, while 238 were in favor of a no-confidence vote.

Johnson called the vote of no confidence himself, after the Labour party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and Johnson himself. The prime minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson was already resigning.