British PM Concludes Visit To Riyadh
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his delegation concluded their visit to Riyadh this evening.
Riyadh Region Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz bid farewell to Starmer at King Khalid International Airport.
Also in attendance to see off Starmer were Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, United Kingdom Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton, and a number of officials.
Recent Stories
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
More Stories From World
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques awards Medal of Merit to 10 citizens8 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia crowned first-ever Champions of FIFAe World Cup™ featuring Rocket League18 minutes ago
-
Local, regional founders showcase social entrepreneurship to advance sustainable food solutions28 minutes ago
-
DGDA concludes Diriyah Global Seminar28 minutes ago
-
DR Congo strives to reconcile young people with books38 minutes ago
-
Chinese VP meets Vietnamese deputy PM38 minutes ago
-
Greening Arabia forum on afforestation hosts cultural events38 minutes ago
-
Singapore launches initiative to restore 100,000 corals48 minutes ago
-
Germany's annual inflation at 2.2% in November58 minutes ago
-
'Huge demand': Portugal dreams of becoming medical cannabis hub58 minutes ago
-
Russia arrests German citizen over alleged sabotage for Kyiv: news agencies58 minutes ago
-
Türkiye’s unemployment rate stands at 8.8% in October1 hour ago