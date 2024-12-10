British PM concludes visit to Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his delegation concluded their visit to Riyadh this evening.

Riyadh Region Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz bid farewell to Starmer at King Khalid International Airport.

Also in attendance to see off Starmer were Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, United Kingdom Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton, and a number of officials.