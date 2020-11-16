UrduPoint.com
British PM 'fit As A Butcher's Dog' But Self-isolating In Virus Scare

Mon 16th November 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he was in "good health" and had no symptoms despite self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he was in "good health" and had no symptoms despite self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for coronavirus.

"It doesn't matter that I'm fit as a butcher's dog, feel great...that I've had the disease and I'm bursting with antibodies," he said in a video released on Twitter.

"We've got to interrupt the spread of the disease and one of the ways we can do that now is by self-isolating for 14 days when contacted by Test and Trace," he added, saying he would lead the country's virus response from his Downing Street home.

Johnson spent three days in intensive care with coronavirus in April. This time round, Johnson said he was not suffering any symptoms and health minister Matt Hancock on Monday said he sounded "full of beans".

The prime minister was informed he should self-isolate after being contacted by the country's Test and Trace scheme.

The announcement came after Johnson met a group of MPs at Downing Street on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed symptoms of Covid-19 and has now tested positive.

The British leader has said his coronavirus case was seriously worsened by being overweight, but that he had since lost 26 Pounds (12 kilos).

"I am going to continue that diet, because you've got to search for the hero inside of yourself, in the hope that that individual is considerably slimmer," he joked last month.

Britain has been the worst-hit country in Europe recording over 50,000 coronavirus deaths from 1.2 million positive cases.

