British PM Johnson Arrives At Palace After Vote Win

Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, where she will formally ask him to form a government following his thumping election victory

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, where she will formally ask him to form a government following his thumping election victory.

With all but one result declared for the 650-seat parliament, Johnson's Conservative party has secured 364 seats -- its biggest majority since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

More Stories From World

