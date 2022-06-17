British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back in Kyiv on Friday, what was his second visit in just over two months, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, hailing Britain's "resolute" support for Ukraine

"Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain's support for Ukraine is firm and resolute.

Glad to see our country's great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again," he wrote on Telegram with a video of him greeting the British leader at the presidential palace.

"Mr President, Volodymyr, it is good to be in Kyiv again," wrote Johnson on his official Twitter account.

Such a move would be a potent symbol of support for Kyiv in its conflict with Russia.

