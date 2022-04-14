UrduPoint.com

British PM Says Navy To Patrol Channel For Migrants

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the navy would take over patrolling the Channel for migrants trying to cross from France

"From today, the Royal Navy will take over operational command from Border Force in the Channel with the aim that no boat makes it to the UK undetected," Johnson said in a speech announcing a plan to send those who made the crossing to Rwanda.

Johnson announced extra funds for boats, aircraft and surveillance equipment to patrol the Channel and detain people-smugglers.

