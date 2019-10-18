British PM scrambles to sell Brexit deal to MPs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a charm offensive on Friday to sell his Brexit deal to sceptical MPs, with a looming vote in parliament resting on a knife-edge

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a charm offensive on Friday to sell his Brexit deal to sceptical MPs, with a looming vote in parliament resting on a knife-edge.

The Conservative leader pulled off a major coup in agreeing a new divorce deal with the European Union on Thursday, paving the way for him to deliver his promise to leave the bloc on October 31.

But the agreement must still be approved by the House of Commons, which is meeting for the first time on a Saturday in 37 years to debate the text -- and many MPs are strongly opposed.

Johnson told a Brussels press conference late Thursday that he was "very confident" of getting the accord through -- although analysts suggest the vote could be very tight.

Johnson has no majority among MPs, opposition parties have come out against the deal and even his parliamentary ally, NorthernIreland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), says it cannot supportthe terms.