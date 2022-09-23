UrduPoint.com

British Pound Dips Below $1.1 First Time Since March 1985

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:06 PM

British Pound Dips Below $1.1 First Time Since March 1985

The British pound fell more than 2% against the dollar on Friday evening, and went below $1.1 for the first time since March 1985

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The British pound fell more than 2% against the Dollar on Friday evening, and went below $1.1 for the first time since March 1985.

As of 14:14 GMT, the pound was trading down 2.25% at $1.1001. Minutes earlier, it dropped to 1.0996 for the first time since March 15, 1985.

More Stories From World

