British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend parliament until Oct 14

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday that the suspension of parliament would be extended until October 14 -- just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU -- enraging anti-Brexit MPs

MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson's Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31.

"We're going to do it on October 14," Johnson told reporters.

He is due to attend one last European Union summit three days later.

"There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate," Johnson said.

The pound slumped almost one percent versus the Dollar and euro on the news.