British Prime Minister Johnson Fights Coronavirus In Intensive Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling the coronavirus in intensive care on Tuesday, raising serious concerns about his health and the government's response to the still-escalating outbreak

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling the coronavirus in intensive care on Tuesday, raising serious concerns about his health and the government's response to the still-escalating outbreak.

"The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits," his official spokesman told reporters at a daily briefing.

He added the 55-year-old Conservative premier was receiving "standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance" and had not required a ventilator.

Johnson is the most high-profile leader to become infected and messages of support flooded in from across Britain and the world.

