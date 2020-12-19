British Prime Minister orders new curbs to slow more infectious virus strain

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:29 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a "stay at home" order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious.

The new strain of the virus "does appear to be passed on significantly more easily," Johnson said at a televised briefing. He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that under the new "tier four" rules, "residents in those areas must stay at home" at least until December 30.

