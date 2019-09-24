UrduPoint.com
British Prime Minister Renews Call For Elections After Court Setback

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:45 PM

British Prime Minister renews call for elections after court setback

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday renewed his call for the rival Labour Party to back new elections after the Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of parliament was illegal

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday renewed his call for the rival Labour Party to back new elections after the Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of parliament was illegal.

"The obvious thing to do is call an election. Jeremy Corbyn is talking out the back of his neck," Johnson told reporters on a visit to New York, referring to the Labour leader.

"And he should have an election," Johnson said.

Johnson took the unusual step of suspending parliament as he races to divorce Britain from the European Union by the end of next month, even without a deal.

But Britain's Supreme Court said that the move was unconstitutional, with parliament set to reconvene on Wednesday. Corbyn called on Johnson to resign over the debacle.

The ruling came just as Johnson was taking part in the annual UN General Assembly, where he is set to hold talks with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

