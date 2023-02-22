British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vows to 'keep fighting' with EU on N.Ireland

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicated Wednesday that no deal is imminent with the EU to overhaul Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade, vowing to "keep fighting" for a satisfactory outcome

Following ministerial-level discussions this week, Sunak himself spoke late Tuesday with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and his spokesman said the leaders would talk again "in the coming days".

But facing strong criticism from pro-UK unionists in Northern Ireland and hardline Brexiteers in his own Conservative ranks, Sunak talked tough as he was challenged in parliament over the drawn-out talks with Brussels.

"We are still in intensive discussions with the European Union to ensure we can find agreement to meet the tests that I have set," the prime minister said during weekly questions in parliament.

"I have a good understanding of what is required and I will keep fighting until I get it," he added.

Sunak vowed for the first time to submit any deal to a vote in the House of Commons, where a sizeable Conservative revolt could be in the works.

But opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer offered his party's support for any deal, while urging Sunak to uphold the national interest and confront "the malcontents, the reckless, the wreckers on his own benches".

Sunak highlighted three priorities for the negotiation: guaranteeing democratic sovereignty for Northern Ireland, safeguarding its status in the wider United Kingdom, and finding "practical solutions" to problems facing companies.