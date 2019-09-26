UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Princess Beatrice Engaged To Marry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:21 PM

British princess Beatrice engaged to marry

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is engaged to marry property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is engaged to marry property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

The couple "became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month," the palace said in a statement, adding that the wedding will take place in 2020.

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, who has recently been forced to defend himself over damaging accusations about his friendship with US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice's sister Eugenie married a wealthy wine merchant, Jack Brooksbank, last year at a glitzy wedding at Windsor Castle that included a horse-drawn carriage parade.

The wedding bore strong similarities to that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier in the year.

Beatrice and Eugenie are ninth and 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Windsor Italy Meghan Markle 2020

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meet ..

8 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori adds his name to 239 ISS visitor ..

9 minutes ago

Journey of first Emirati astronaut to space a hist ..

9 minutes ago

Usage of e-cigarettes among teens doubled in 2019 ..

2 minutes ago

China needs top players before bigger tournaments ..

2 minutes ago

Pacquiao promises to ‘put on a show’ for his K ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.