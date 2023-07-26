British professor elected to lead UN climate panel in key decade

British professor Jim Skea was elected to lead the UN's climate expert panel Wednesday, taking the helm of the organisation charged with distilling the best science to inform global policy in a critical decade for humans and the planet

Skea, a Professor of Sustainable Energy at Imperial College London who co-chaired the report on curbing planet-heating emissions in the latest round of assessments, was elected chair at a meeting of the 195-nation organisation in Nairobi.

"Climate change is an existential threat to our planet," he told delegates.

With impacts already sweeping the planet -- from devastating floods to blistering heatwaves -- the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) plays a key role in the growing scientific knowledge on climate change.

Skea, 69, takes on the role as the world is already a third of the way through a crucial decade for climate action, which will set the course of warming and impacts that will ripple out for decades or even centuries.

He will oversee hundreds of experts -- who work on a voluntary basis -- and be charged with ensuring the smooth functioning of the institution.

Last year, the IPCC's key final report -- synthesising a host of major assessments since 2018 -- was postponed for "operational reasons", meaning it was not ready before crucial UN climate negotiations in November.

That document, dubbed a "survival guide" for the world, was finally released in March this year.

It said the world will cross the key Paris Agreement goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius warming since pre-industrial times in the early 2030s and urged dramatic reductions in planet-heating emissions.