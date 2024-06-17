British Racing's Shop Window Royal Ascot 'needs More Prize Money'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Royal Ascot which gets underway on Tuesday is British racing's most important week but prize money has to rise as you can "only trade on its glamour and history for so long", Qatar Racing's racing manager David Redvers told AFP.
There is still £17.5 million ($22.1 million) on offer over the five days that span a heady mix of top-class racing, the very height of fashion and the patronage of the Royal Family, headed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The prize money, though, pales in comparison to international racing festivals elsewhere.
"Royal Ascot is very much the shop window internationally for British racing," Redvers told AFP by phone.
"Ascot has eyes on it across the globe and is the place to be seen even if you are not a dyed in the wool racing fan.
"However, you can only trade on the glamour, history and tradition for so long and you have to progress in prize money to keep on attracting the US, Japanese and Australian runners."
