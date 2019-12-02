British rail union starts month-long strike

(@imziishan)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Union members on one of Britain's busiest railway networks walked out on Monday, on the first day of a planned 27-day strike that could affect hundreds of thousands of commuters.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) stopped work on lines run by South Western Railway, which operates lines in and around London, and to towns and cities in southwest England.

Passengers have been warned to face disruption in the run-up to Christmas, as only half of services will run, including to and from Britain's busiest railway station Waterloo.

The planned stoppage -- one of the longest in living memory -- was called after talks broke down between unions and bosses about the role of guards on trains.

South Western wants to hand responsibility for closing doors on trains from guards to drivers, but the RMT says that reduces the role of guards and comprises safety.