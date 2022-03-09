British retailer Mother care suspends business in Russia

Mother care suspended all of its business in Russia amid Moscow's war on Ukraine. The move includes shipment of all products, the UK-based baby products company said in a statement on Wednesday

The local partner of Mother care is pausing operations in some 120 stores and online, it added.

Russia represents around 20-25% of Mother care's worldwide retail sales and was previously expected to contribute around 0.5 million ($657,000) per month to group profit.

A growing number of Western firms have pulled out of Russia amid concerns over its war with Ukraine which has forced 2 million people to flee the country, according to UN figures.