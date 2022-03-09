UrduPoint.com

British Retailer Mother Care Suspends Business In Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Mother care suspended all of its business in Russia amid Moscow's war on Ukraine. The move includes shipment of all products, the UK-based baby products company said in a statement on Wednesday

The local partner of Mother care is pausing operations in some 120 stores and online, it added.

Russia represents around 20-25% of Mother care's worldwide retail sales and was previously expected to contribute around 0.5 million ($657,000) per month to group profit.

A growing number of Western firms have pulled out of Russia amid concerns over its war with Ukraine which has forced 2 million people to flee the country, according to UN figures.

