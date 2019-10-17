UrduPoint.com
British Royal Couple Visit To Strengthen Pak-UK Relations: MP Lord

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:21 PM

Member of British Parliament, Jonathan Lord Thursday said that the ongoing visit of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton would further, strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Member of British Parliament, Jonathan Lord Thursday said that the ongoing visit of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton would further, strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

"I am pleased and appreciate that the Royal couple is visiting our old and trusted friend Pakistan which will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries", he told APP at House of Common Portcullis House.

He thanked the government and people of Pakistan for according a warm welcome to the British Royal couple in Pakistan.

To a question about the Kashmir issue, he said that the UK wanted peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

He said that Kashmiri people should be given their right of self-determinationfor a viable solution of the dispute.

