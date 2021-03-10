British Royal Family to Address Race Issues Raised by Prince Harry, Meghan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

British Royal Family said that it will address issues, including that of race, raised by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in an interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, the Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, adding that some "recollections may vary."

In the interview that was aired on Monday night in the UK, Prince Harry's wife said that before their son Archie was born, one member of the royal family had voiced concern about "how dark his skin might be."

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members, " the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.