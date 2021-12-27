UrduPoint.com

British Security Minister Includes Russia, China Among 'Hostile Nations'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) UK Minister of State for Security and Borders Damian Hinds has listed Russia, China and Iran among "hostile nations," citing cyber activity concerns and alleged disinformation campaigns.

"The three countries that I mentioned to you have physical human capability, they have a big cyber presence, they're able to deploy at scale," Hinds told The Telegraph on Sunday, claiming that China, Russia and Iran "are involved in multiple ways" in terms of spies on the ground, cyber attacks, soldiers on standby, and disinformation campaigns.

The minister added that North Korea is a fourth hostile state.

At the start of December, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the provocative and groundless statements by the head of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, about the alleged threats emanating from Russia, have hampered the chances of a possible Russian-UK dialogue.

Moore said at the end of November that London was seeing serious threats emanating from Russia and was going to make every effort to contain and repel the threats.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Russia does not threaten any country and does not plan any attacks, calling such allegations groundless.

