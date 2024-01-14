Open Menu

British Supermodel Kate Moss Turns 50

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 10:40 AM

British supermodel Kate Moss turns 50

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) British supermodel Kate Moss, whose looks embodied "Cool Britannia" in the 1990s, turns 50 on Tuesday, and still fascinates the country.

In September last year, the catwalk star told The Times newspaper that she was "in denial" about hitting her half century.

"I'm not turning 50," she said in an interview. "No, I'm not thinking about it. I do not feel 50."

Newspapers, however, have taken it upon themselves to remind her, with a slew of articles commemorating her landmark birthday.

The Guardian spoke to photographers behind the most famous images of Moss, who appeared on the cover of hundreds of magazines and major ad campaigns.

"You could not take a bad photo of her," recalled Kate Garner.

"She's so British."

"Of all the pictures I've taken of celebrities, the ones of Kate just keep selling," she added.

Moss, who grew up in Croydon, south London, was talent-spotted by a modelling agency at the age of 14.

She hit it big three years later, becoming known for her girlish looks, and for modelling Calvin Klein underwear in suggestive poses.

In 2022, Moss told the BBC she felt "objectified and vulnerable and scared.

"They played on my vulnerability."

Moss's slight frame -- used in "heroin chic" style campaigns -- was in stark contrast to other supermodels such as Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell.

Related Topics

Century Big Three London Moss September All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

11 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

11 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

11 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

11 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

11 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

11 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

11 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

11 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

11 hours ago

More Stories From World