British Supermodel Kate Moss Turns 50
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 10:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) British supermodel Kate Moss, whose looks embodied "Cool Britannia" in the 1990s, turns 50 on Tuesday, and still fascinates the country.
In September last year, the catwalk star told The Times newspaper that she was "in denial" about hitting her half century.
"I'm not turning 50," she said in an interview. "No, I'm not thinking about it. I do not feel 50."
Newspapers, however, have taken it upon themselves to remind her, with a slew of articles commemorating her landmark birthday.
The Guardian spoke to photographers behind the most famous images of Moss, who appeared on the cover of hundreds of magazines and major ad campaigns.
"You could not take a bad photo of her," recalled Kate Garner.
"She's so British."
"Of all the pictures I've taken of celebrities, the ones of Kate just keep selling," she added.
Moss, who grew up in Croydon, south London, was talent-spotted by a modelling agency at the age of 14.
She hit it big three years later, becoming known for her girlish looks, and for modelling Calvin Klein underwear in suggestive poses.
In 2022, Moss told the BBC she felt "objectified and vulnerable and scared.
"They played on my vulnerability."
Moss's slight frame -- used in "heroin chic" style campaigns -- was in stark contrast to other supermodels such as Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell.
