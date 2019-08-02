British Town Evacuated As Dam Disintegrates
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:07 PM
Hundreds of people were evacuated from a town in central England as a British military helicopter was called in Friday to prevent a reservoir dam from collapsing
The Toddbrook Reservoir dam was feared to be on the verge of caving in following heavy rain, threatening the lives and homes of residents in Whaley Bridge.
One side of the dam spillway weakened when the panels started to come away on Thursday.
A Royal Air Force (RAF) helicopter lowered bags of aggregate into the damaged part of the dam wall on Friday, while 150 firefighters, deployed from around the country, have been pumping water out of the reservoir.