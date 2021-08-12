British Vessel Sinks Off Greek Island of Milos, All 17 Passengers Rescued - Reports

A British-flagged yacht sank near the Greek island of Milos on Thursday, with all 17 passengers rescued, the Evening Standard newspaper reported, citing the Greek coast guard

The Greek ERT broadcaster earlier said that there were 18 people aboard.

Three coast guard patrol boats, two helicopters, a private boat and two nearby vessels were involved in the rescue operation.

The Russian embassy said that, according to preliminary data, there were no Russians aboard.