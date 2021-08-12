UrduPoint.com

British Vessel Sinks Off Greek Island Of Milos, All 17 Passengers Rescued - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:58 PM

A British-flagged yacht sank near the Greek island of Milos on Thursday, with all 17 passengers rescued, the Evening Standard newspaper reported, citing the Greek coast guard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A British-flagged yacht sank near the Greek island of Milos on Thursday, with all 17 passengers rescued, the Evening Standard newspaper reported, citing the Greek coast guard.

The Greek ERT broadcaster earlier said that there were 18 people aboard.

Three coast guard patrol boats, two helicopters, a private boat and two nearby vessels were involved in the rescue operation.

The Russian embassy said that, according to preliminary data, there were no Russians aboard.

