UrduPoint.com

Britney Spears' Father Agrees To Step Down As Her Conservator - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:40 AM

Britney Spears' Father Agrees to Step Down as Her Conservator - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) James Spears, the father of US pop star Britney Spears, has agreed to step down as her conservator, media reported citing documents of his lawyers.

At a June 23 hearing,  the singer complained to the court in Los Angeles that her family's actions traumatized and made her unhappy. The 39-year-old claimed that she was not allowed to visit her friends, was forced to work long hours against her will and was drugged when she disobeyed, among other things.

"Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator," one of the documents says, as quoted by the TMZ news outlet.

The document added that the father had never forced his daughter to do anything, including performances.

Britney Spears, who was one of the most famous world singers at the beginning of the 21st century faced mental issues as well as drug and alcohol addictions following a divorce in the late 2000s. In 2008, she was placed under temporary conservatorship, which later turned termless.

Related Topics

Hearing Century World Lawyers Visit Divorce Los Angeles June Family Media Best Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

3 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

3 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

3 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

3 hours ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.