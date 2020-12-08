Briton, 90, first person to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a 90-year-old grandmother becoming the first person to receive the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech

The historic inoculation was given to Margaret Keenan in Coventry, central England.