Briton, 90, First Person To Receive Pfizer Covid Vaccine
Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:08 PM
London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a 90-year-old grandmother becoming the first person to receive the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.
The historic inoculation was given to Margaret Keenan in Coventry, central England.