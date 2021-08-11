UrduPoint.com

Briton Arrested In Germany For 'spying For Russia': Prosecutors

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:16 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A British man suspected of spying for Russia in exchange for cash has been arrested in Germany, Federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The suspect identified only as David S., who worked until the time of his arrest as local staff at the British embassy, "on at least one occasion passed on documents he acquired as part of his professional activities to a representative of Russian intelligence.

The accused received a cash payment in an unspecified amount in return," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

