Briton Convicted Of Trying To Steal Magna Carta From Salisbury Cathedral - Police

Briton Convicted of Trying to Steal Magna Carta From Salisbury Cathedral - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) A Briton who tried to steal the centuries-old Magna Carta from a cathedral in Salisbury has been convicted of attempted theft and property damage, local police said Thursday.

"Today (30/01) the jury returned guilty verdicts on both charges," police in the Wiltshire county announced in a press release.

Mark Royden used a hammer to smash the display last Saturday after he set off a fire alarm as a distraction. The glass box held out the assault.

The 47-year-old then tried to flee the crime scene but was caught by maintenance workers and handed over to the police.

Salisbury detective Richard Barratt said the 805-year-old document was not damaged. Royden's motivation in carrying out this attack still eludes the police, he admitted.

The priceless document is reportedly one of the four copies of Magna Carta that have been preserved to date. It was signed by the king of England with rebel barons to guarantee them some basic rights.

