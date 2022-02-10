Briton denies murder of terminal, 'teenage sweetheart' in Cyprus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Briton in his 70s has pleaded not guilty in Cyprus criminal court to murdering his terminally ill wife, as the defence called Thursday for the charge to be changed to assisted suicide

UK-based Justice Abroad, alongside Cypriot lawyers, is representing 75-year-old David Hunter.

In the hearing in Paphos criminal court, a favoured retirement spot for Britons on the island's southwest coast, Hunter entered a not guilty plea, and a trial date was set of April 18.

Hunter is to remain in custody at Nicosia central prison until his trial, and the defence team is to write to the Cypriot attorney general.

"We will be submitting that assisting suicide would be a much more appropriate charge than murder which carries a mandatory life sentence," Michael Polak of Justice Abroad said in a statement.

The Cyprus parliament is currently discussing whether to legalise euthanasia, a taboo subject among the majority Greek Orthodox community of the Mediterranean island.

Hunter's daughter Lesley has launched a "Crowd Justice" campaign to fund the defence of her father.

"My dad devoted himself to caring for my mum. We love him very much and want to help him in any way possible." David Hunter, a retired miner from Northumberland, northeast England, had been together with his wife Janice for 56 years, and they were teenage sweethearts.

"Over the last five years, Janice became increasingly unwell," said Justice Abroad.

"She was suffering from blood cancer and was in a great deal of pain, and her quality of life had drastically diminished," it said.

"When she died in their flat in Paphos in December 2021, David Hunter was left stricken with grief, and he tried to end his own life." He survived and has been charged with premeditated murder.

According to Paphos police, the Briton had "confessed to killing his 75-year-old wife by blocking her nose and mouth with his hands".

He had told police she was ill with leukaemia and that he "could not see her suffer anymore".