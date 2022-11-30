Britons Blame Government for Rising Cost of Living Most Among 36 Countries - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Britons top a survey, conducted in 36 countries, in belief that the national government's policies have significantly contributed to the rising cost of living, according to a market research company Ipsos.

The survey was conducted online among adults aged under 75 across 36 countries on October 21- November 4.

The poll demonstrated that 84% British citizens expressed the opinion that the policies of the national government contributed a great deal to the rising cost of living in the UK. This was the highest figure among the 36 countries around the world, whose residents took part in the survey.

This opinion was shared by 82% of residents in South Korea, 81% in Thailand, 80% in Poland and Romania.

Governments of Saudi Arabia (26%) and Denmark (48%) are the least blamed for the rising living costs.

Western countries and their allies have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves in time for the heating season in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The sanctions and the military operation resulted in significant disruptions in supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households.