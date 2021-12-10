UrduPoint.com

Britons Expect Better Christmas Season This Year Compared To 2020 - YouGov

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

Britons Expect Better Christmas Season This Year Compared to 2020 - YouGov

Britons are expected to spend more money during the Christmas season this year compared to 2020, including on travels, hotels and socialization expenses, pollster YouGov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Britons are expected to spend more money during the Christmas season this year compared to 2020, including on travels, hotels and socialization expenses, pollster YouGov said on Friday.

YouGov's annual Christmas spending tracker made a list of top categories of expenses that the Britons were going to allocate money for, with women's estimated expenses hitting ($1,503) slightly surpassing those of men ($1,425).

Presents and gifts topped the list of expenses for the Britons this year, with spending on average peaking at $512, which is less than in the previous year. Hotel accommodation comes second on the list of top Christmas expenses, which will cost Britons approximately $260, hovering above the $132 of the previous year.

Expenses on food and drinks remain at $203, on the same level as last year.

The average Christmas 2021 expenses are comparatively higher and up to 14% of Britons expect to incur higher debts over the holiday period, according to the pollster. Another 38% said they expect their debt to grow while 10% anticipate reduced indebtedness.

However, considering the 2020 lockdown, there is a glimmer of optimism as 60% of the Britons said they were not planning to cancel Christmas festive season this year despite being financially distressed.

The poll was conducted online among 2,007 UK adults between November 30-December 1.

Related Topics

Christmas Hotel Same United Kingdom Money November Women 2020 Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Progress of five KTP projects remarkable: Asad Uma ..

Progress of five KTP projects remarkable: Asad Umar

10 minutes ago
 Facist Modi regime keeps Kashmir dispute unresolve ..

Facist Modi regime keeps Kashmir dispute unresolved: President AJK

10 minutes ago
 Angela Merkel Visits Her New Office on First Day o ..

Angela Merkel Visits Her New Office on First Day of Retirement - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Germany passes jab requirement for health workers

Germany passes jab requirement for health workers

10 minutes ago
 Over 4,000 harassment complaints addressed this ye ..

Over 4,000 harassment complaints addressed this year: Kashmala Tariq

14 minutes ago
 Former CJCSC laid to rest, military leadership off ..

Former CJCSC laid to rest, military leadership offered funeral

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.