Britons Expect Better Christmas Season This Year Compared to 2020 - YouGov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Britons are expected to spend more money during the Christmas season this year compared to 2020, including on travels, hotels and socialization expenses, pollster YouGov said on Friday.

YouGov's annual Christmas spending tracker made a list of top categories of expenses that the Britons were going to allocate money for, with women's estimated expenses hitting ($1,503) slightly surpassing those of men ($1,425).

Presents and gifts topped the list of expenses for the Britons this year, with spending on average peaking at $512, which is less than in the previous year. Hotel accommodation comes second on the list of top Christmas expenses, which will cost Britons approximately $260, hovering above the $132 of the previous year.

Expenses on food and drinks remain at $203, on the same level as last year.

The average Christmas 2021 expenses are comparatively higher and up to 14% of Britons expect to incur higher debts over the holiday period, according to the pollster. Another 38% said they expect their debt to grow while 10% anticipate reduced indebtedness.

However, considering the 2020 lockdown, there is a glimmer of optimism as 60% of the Britons said they were not planning to cancel Christmas festive season this year despite being financially distressed.

The poll was conducted online among 2,007 UK adults between November 30-December 1.