UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britons Name Medicine Shortages, Food Price Increase As Biggest No-Deal Concerns - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:22 PM

Britons Name Medicine Shortages, Food Price Increase as Biggest No-Deal Concerns - Poll

UK citizens, regardless of their views on their country leaving the United Kingdom, are most worried that a no-deal Brexit will bring about shortages of medicine and increases in food prices, a fresh poll revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) UK citizens, regardless of their views on their country leaving the United Kingdom, are most worried that a no-deal Brexit will bring about shortages of medicine and increases in food prices, a fresh poll revealed on Friday.

Disruptions in the supply of medicine was the biggest no-deal concern both among supporters and opponents of Brexit. Among the latter group, 53 percent picked this their main worry, while in the former group 31 percent voiced the same opinion, the YouGov survey revealed.

"A third (32%) of UK adults also said they are most concerned about increasing food prices and a quarter (26%) said they are most concerned about the availability of food supplies in shops also running low," the poll also said.

Thirty-two percent of Brexit supporters said they were not concerned about any of the potential risks associated with a no-deal scenario.

The poll was conducted among 1,609 UK citizens from August 22-23.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016 but the withdrawal was delayed several times. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Same United Kingdom Brexit March May August October 2016 From

Recent Stories

Operational Treachery: Indian Navy’s Elusive Hun ..

28 minutes ago

Nation pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day: Dr ..

54 seconds ago

Afghan Forces Reduce Fighting Against Taliban in B ..

57 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court rejects Pervaiz Ashraf's peti ..

58 seconds ago

3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan FMs' dialo ..

1 minute ago

Afghan President Postpones Visit to Washington - R ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.