Britons Name Medicine Shortages, Food Price Increase as Biggest No-Deal Concerns - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) UK citizens, regardless of their views on their country leaving the United Kingdom , are most worried that a no-deal Brexit will bring about shortages of medicine and increases in food prices, a fresh poll revealed on Friday.

Disruptions in the supply of medicine was the biggest no-deal concern both among supporters and opponents of Brexit. Among the latter group, 53 percent picked this their main worry, while in the former group 31 percent voiced the same opinion, the YouGov survey revealed.

"A third (32%) of UK adults also said they are most concerned about increasing food prices and a quarter (26%) said they are most concerned about the availability of food supplies in shops also running low," the poll also said.

Thirty-two percent of Brexit supporters said they were not concerned about any of the potential risks associated with a no-deal scenario.

The poll was conducted among 1,609 UK citizens from August 22-23.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016 but the withdrawal was delayed several times. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.