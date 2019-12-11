Britons to Face Difficult Choice When Electing Next Prime Minister on Thursday

As Britons head to the polls on Thursday, they will face a tough choice as the leaders of the two anchor parties, the Tories' Boris Johnson and the Labour party's Jeremy Corbyn, have been deemed unlikable by media and opinion polls

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) As Britons head to the polls on Thursday, they will face a tough choice as the leaders of the two anchor parties, the Tories' Boris Johnson and the Labour party's Jeremy Corbyn, have been deemed unlikable by media and opinion polls.

A survey by YouGov published last week indicated that the majority of respondents view both Johnson and Corbyn as unrelatable, bad leaders and unlikely to keep a promise. In Johnson's case, 60 percent of respondents say that he is not a good role model, 57 percent say that he cannot relate to them and 41 percent believe that he is not a good leader. Of particular concern for the serving prime minister should be that 45 percent of the respondents think he is disrespectful toward women.

Corbyn enjoyed slightly better results in terms of being relatable and able to keep a promise. Unlike his main contender, he is also considered to be respectful toward women. However, 57 percent of respondents think that he is a bad leader, which is 16 percent higher than Johnson's numbers.

It is not surprising that Brexit, which has been overshadowing UK politics for years, was picked as the centerpiece of Johnson's campaign. Even though the withdrawal process was launched and managed this whole time by the Conservative Party, Johnson vows that only under his leadership would the divorce from the European Union be completed as soon as possible.�

"Get Brexit Done" has been Johnson's motto through the election campaign. He pledges that if the Tories win the majority in parliament, he will put his negotiated trade deal with the bloc before December 25 and will leave the European Union in January. However, many doubt that getting Brexit done would be as easy as the prime minister describes. The chances are high for a hung Parliament, meaning that the Conservatives may yet again fail to get their trade deal passed.

But the simplistic motto seems to be resonating with the public, as the Conservative Party is still on course to get a majority in the upcoming elections. According to the most recent YouGov poll, the Tories are set for a 28-seat majority or 339 seats in total, up 21 mandates compared to their gains from the 2017 election.

On the other hand, Corbyn has refrained from focusing his campaign on Brexit, instead trying to adopt a neutral position. The Labour party vows to negotiate a deal with the European Union in three months of coming to power and then will put the agreement to a public vote alongside the option of remaining in the bloc. A vague stance on Brexit is expected to tank the Labour party in the elections, as evidenced by the majority of polls, which project that Labour will get 231 seats. However, if the majority gap for the Conservatives continues to narrow, it will provide a chance for Labour to form a coalition majority with other parties.

RESCUING TROUBLED PUBLIC SERVICES

The public's attention has also been focused on the National Health Service (NHS), which has long been struggling with funding cuts and increased pressure on hospitals, which have led to staff shortages, long lines and delays in receiving treatment. The opposition and watchdogs place the blame on the Tory government for provoking what they call a health crisis.

Corbyn pledges that his party will increase expenditure on the health sector by over 4 percent a year. He also plans to abolish tuition fees for higher education and end the privatization of the NHS, attacking the Conservative party over its alleged plans to sell the NHS.

The Labour leader has cited leaked documents from the Reddit social media platform, which allegedly prove that Conservatives have put the sale of NHS on the agenda of trade talks with the United States. US President Donald Trump previously hinted that the sale of NHS could be raised at trade negotiations, but has since backed down on the remarks.

The Labor party plans to fund its comprehensive reforms of social services through raising taxes for those with higher income as well as amending corporate taxes. However, Corbyn vows to refrain from increasing the value-added tax.

As for the Conservatives, they plan to raise funding for the troubled NHS by almost 30 percent by 2023. The Tories aim to recruit 50,000 more nurses and 6,000 doctors in general practices, among other medical care professionals. Johnson also aims to introduce a special NHS visa to attract a qualified workforce from outside the UK.

However, a small incident could affect Johnson's chances of winning the election. The Tory leader recently found himself in hot water when he refused to look at a picture of a boy with pneumonia sleeping on a hospital floor due to the lack of beds at a medical facility. The prime minister grabbed a reporter's phone and put it in his pocket. The case has caused an uproar in the press and all over social media.

WILL THE NEXT PRIME MINISTER MANAGE TO FIX THE MIGRANT CRISIS

Because one of the reasons behind the urge to divorce from the European Union was the migration crisis and the call to take back control of UK borders, migration is one of the key issues in Johnson's and Corbyn's campaigns.

Labour plans to amend the migration system by greenlighting those who can fill those positions that the country needs most, like nurses. Corbyn also aims to stop the undercutting of wages and conditions for the migrant workers.

The Tories' plans do not differ much from their rival as they plan to introduce an Australian-style points-based immigration system, which will allow the authorities to grant entry on the basis of the skills that the migrants have.

At the same time, Johnson plans to equalize the rights of the migrants coming both from the European Union and outside of the bloc. This means that the migrants will be able to claim unemployment and housing benefits after five years. Johnson also plans to cut child benefits for migrants' children living overseas.

As Brexit has been dominating the UK social and political agenda in recent years, foreign policy is not in the limelight of the 2019 general election. However, western media outside of the UK has seemingly been more supportive of Johnson, as he vows to continue a close partnership with the United States, and his plans on getting Brexit done appear to be more attractive for foreign investors who seek the stability of the UK's political course.

Corbyn, on the other hand, has been pushing "A New Internationalism" concept, which seeks to diminish foreign policy coordination with the United States and halt participation in international military interventions.

The Labour leader is also expected to improve relations with Russia, which have reached a boiling point under the Conservatives' leadership. However, Corbyn's foreign and domestic policy plans are reportedly scaring off London's allies, and foreign investors are alarmed by his calls to nationalize the railway and healthcare industries as the second referendum on Brexit will further extend market uncertainties.