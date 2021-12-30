UrduPoint.com

Britons With EU Residency Will Be Unable To Enter France By Road

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 07:44 PM

Britons With EU Residency Will Be Unable to Enter France by Road

British nationals living in EU nations will be unable to enter the European Union via France by car on their way to their country of residency, the operator of the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle connecting the United Kingdom and France said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) British nationals living in EU nations will be unable to enter the European Union via France by car on their way to their country of residency, the operator of the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle connecting the United Kingdom and France said on Thursday.

"Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU," the operator tweeted.

Paris has not yet commented on the measure.

Earlier this month, the French government barred all non-essential trips to and from the UK as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus raises concerns on the continent.

