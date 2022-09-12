Brits Asked Not to Bring Teddy Bears to Buckingham Palace - Royal Parks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Residents of the United Kingdom wishing to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II are asked not to bring teddy bears and balloons to Buckingham Palace, according to the Royal Parks charity.

"Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks. Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought. Cards and labels will, however, be accepted and will be periodically removed by The Royal Parks' staff and contractors for storage offsite," the charity, which helps support London's eight royal parks, said in its advisory.

A special location will be provided at The Green Park to lay floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II during the period of national mourning, Royal Parks specified, saying that any flowers left in the proximity of Buckingham Palace will be moved to the Green Park dedicated site.

"Any form of floral tribute is acceptable. In the interests of sustainability, we ask visitors to only lay organic or compostable material.

The public will be asked to remove all wrapping from floral tributes and place these in the bins provided. Removing the wrapping will aid the longevity of the flowers and will assist in subsequent composting which will start between one week and a fortnight after the date of the funeral," Royal Parks said.

According to British media reports, people have been bringing Paddington bear plush toys, along with flowers, to honor the Queen's memory. Paddington became widely associated with Queen Elizabeth II after their funny sketch for her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St. James's Palace in London.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.