Brits evacuated from Wuhan to be 'isolated for 14 days': govt

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :British citizens evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, will be isolated for two weeks with "all necessary medical attention", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

"Anyone who returns from Wuhan will be safely isolated for 14 days, with all necessary medical attention," he wrote on Twitter. "Public safety is the top priority."