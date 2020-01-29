UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brits Evacuated From Wuhan To Be 'isolated For 14 Days': Govt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Brits evacuated from Wuhan to be 'isolated for 14 days': govt

British citizens evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, will be isolated for two weeks with "all necessary medical attention", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :British citizens evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, will be isolated for two weeks with "all necessary medical attention", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

"Anyone who returns from Wuhan will be safely isolated for 14 days, with all necessary medical attention," he wrote on Twitter. "Public safety is the top priority."

Related Topics

Twitter Wuhan Hancock All From Top

Recent Stories

Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parent ..

37 seconds ago

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

13 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

30 minutes ago

University of Karachi awards eight PhD, 22 M.Phil ..

1 minute ago

Rain spell turns air quality moderate in federal c ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Prosecutors Raid Office of Former Nissan ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.