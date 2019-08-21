Brits Oppose Cross-Party Government Takeover to Stop No-Deal Brexit - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) A cross-party government that would stop a chaotic UK exit from the European Union does not appeal to the majority of the UK public, a poll published on Tuesday showed.

There have been calls for the parliament to vote down the Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and replace it with a government of unity, which will delay Brexit and call a general vote.

Asked if they could rally behind a government like that, 44 percent to 37 percent of respondents told the YouGov pollster that they could not.

The remaining 19 percent were undecided.

The opposition to the plan, floated by some members of parliament, was predictably stronger among Tory supporters and Leave voters. Labour and Remain voters were overwhelmingly in favor of the idea.

There was no unity however on who should lead the temporary government. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who suggested it should be him, had only 15 percent of support. Conservative lawmaker Ken Clarke led the ranking with a quarter of the vote.

The poll was conducted from August 18-19 among 1,657 adults.