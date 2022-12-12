UrduPoint.com

Brittney Griner In Good Health, Spirits After Return To US - White House

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Brittney Griner in Good Health, Spirits After Return to US - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was exchanged for Russian businessman Viktor Bout on Thursday, is in good spirits and good health, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday.

"Our initial reports are: she's in very good spirits and in good health," Kirby told ABC news.

Griner is currently staying at the Brooke Army Medical Center in the city of San Antonio in Texas "just to make sure that she's ready for her reintegration back into the American society," the White House official said.

The United States and Russia exchanged Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap on Thursday. Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges. Griner was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

Related Topics

Army Prisoner Russia White House Oil San Antonio United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

15 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.