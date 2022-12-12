Brittney Griner in Good Health, Spirits After Return to US - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was exchanged for Russian businessman Viktor Bout on Thursday, is in good spirits and good health, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday.

"Our initial reports are: she's in very good spirits and in good health," Kirby told ABC news.

Griner is currently staying at the Brooke Army Medical Center in the city of San Antonio in Texas "just to make sure that she's ready for her reintegration back into the American society," the White House official said.

The United States and Russia exchanged Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap on Thursday. Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges. Griner was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.