Brittney Griner Released From Russian Prison in Exchange for Viktor Bout - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) American basketball star Britney Griner has been released from a Russian prison in an exchange for Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States, CNN reported on Thursday.

Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in jail and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576) in early August on charges of bringing drugs illegally into the country. She was caught trying to bring vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage in February. The basketball player pleaded guilty but insisted that she did not intend to break the law.