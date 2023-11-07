Broad push, narrow achievements from US on Gaza war

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) One month into the Israel-Hamas war, the achievements of US-led diplomacy have been small or subtle, but both supporters and critics say that is partly by design.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, completing his second whirlwind crisis tour, insisted that all leaders he spoke to wanted "American leadership."

"Every country I talk to is looking for us to play a leading role with our diplomacy to try to make progress on all of these different aspects of the crisis," Blinken told reporters Monday in Ankara.

But leaders in the Arab world, and many elsewhere, have called for a ceasefire, an idea not backed by the United States, which says Israel has the right to respond.

Blinken instead called on his latest trip for "humanitarian pauses" to let aid into the impoverished Gaza Strip, which is run by Hamas and has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.