Broadband, Smartphone Use Surges in Rural US But Still Lags Urban Communities - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Access to broadband and the use of smartphones in rural America has grown in recent years, although the so-called US digital divide persists, a report by the Pew Research Center said on Thursday.

"While broadband adoption has not significantly increased for urban and suburban Americans in the last five years, rural residents have seen a 9 percentage point rise in home broadband adoption since 2016, when about six-in-ten (63%) reported having a high-speed internet connection at home," the report said.

Roughly seven in ten rural Americans (72%) say they have a broadband internet connection at home, according to a Pew Research Center survey of US adults conducted earlier this year, the report said.

Smartphone ownership also rose significantly (9 points) among rural residents in the past three years, although tablet and home computer ownership has remained largely unchanged, the report added.

The persistence of a US digital divide persists largely reflects a failure of current infrastructure to support consistently dependable broadband access in many rural areas, according to the report.

Efforts to increase access to and use of technology in rural American have attracted bipartisan support in Congress.

The trillion-dollar infrastructure bill recently approved by the US Senate directs $65 billion toward extending US broadband networks for people without access in addition to investments in transportation and utilities.