UrduPoint.com

Broadband, Smartphone Use Surges In Rural US But Still Lags Urban Communities - Report

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Broadband, Smartphone Use Surges in Rural US But Still Lags Urban Communities - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021)   Access to broadband and the use of smartphones in rural America has grown in recent years, although the so-called US digital divide persists, a report by the Pew Research Center said on Thursday.

"While broadband adoption has not significantly increased for urban and suburban Americans in the last five years, rural residents have seen a 9 percentage point rise in home broadband adoption since 2016, when about six-in-ten (63%) reported having a high-speed internet connection at home," the report said.

Roughly seven in ten rural Americans (72%) say they have a broadband internet connection at home, according to a Pew Research Center survey of US adults conducted earlier this year, the report said.

Smartphone ownership also rose significantly (9 points) among rural residents in the past three years, although tablet and home computer ownership has remained largely unchanged, the report added.

The persistence of a US digital divide persists largely reflects a failure of current infrastructure to support consistently dependable broadband access in many rural areas, according to the report.

Efforts to increase access to and use of technology in rural American have attracted bipartisan support in Congress.

The trillion-dollar infrastructure bill recently approved by the US Senate directs $65 billion toward extending US broadband networks for people without access in addition to investments in transportation and utilities.

Related Topics

Senate Internet Technology Congress 2016 Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

31 minutes ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

3 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

3 hours ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.