Broadcasting of MIR, MIR 24 TV Channels Restored in Almaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The broadcasting of the MIR and MIR 24 tv channels in Kazakhstan's Almaty has been restored after the company's offices were damaged by rioters, the broadcaster reported on Friday.

The broadcaster said earlier in the day that there was a fire in the building of the Almaty branch of the MIR television and radio company.

A MIR correspondent reported that looters stole some equipment from the office, some of the premises were flooded, and unknown people were walking around the building.

"Broadcasting of TV channels "MIR" and "MIR 24" in Almaty was restored," the company said in a statement.