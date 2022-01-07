UrduPoint.com

Broadcasting Of MIR, MIR 24 TV Channels Restored In Almaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Broadcasting of MIR, MIR 24 TV Channels Restored in Almaty

The broadcasting of the MIR and MIR 24 TV channels in Kazakhstan's Almaty has been restored after the company's offices were damaged by rioters, the broadcaster reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The broadcasting of the MIR and MIR 24 tv channels in Kazakhstan's Almaty has been restored after the company's offices were damaged by rioters, the broadcaster reported on Friday.

The broadcaster said earlier in the day that there was a fire in the building of the Almaty branch of the MIR television and radio company.

A MIR correspondent reported that looters stole some equipment from the office, some of the premises were flooded, and unknown people were walking around the building.

"Broadcasting of TV channels "MIR" and "MIR 24" in Almaty was restored," the company said in a statement.

Related Topics

Fire Company Almaty Kazakhstan TV From

Recent Stories

Russian Opera Singer Defends Classical Music Again ..

Russian Opera Singer Defends Classical Music Against Racism Allegations

31 seconds ago
 Three men to be sentenced for murder of Black US j ..

Three men to be sentenced for murder of Black US jogger

34 seconds ago
 Walloon Court of Appeal in Belgium Rules COVID-19 ..

Walloon Court of Appeal in Belgium Rules COVID-19 Safe Passes Legal in Region

35 seconds ago
 VC, MD WASA visit Nullah Lai to review arrangement ..

VC, MD WASA visit Nullah Lai to review arrangements to remove rainwater

37 seconds ago
 UK Attorney General Could Refer Verdict on Bristol ..

UK Attorney General Could Refer Verdict on Bristol Statue Toppling to Court of A ..

8 minutes ago
 US Creates New Special Operations Command Headquar ..

US Creates New Special Operations Command Headquarters in Albania - European Com ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.