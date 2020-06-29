Broadway Closed Until At Least January: Trade Group
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:24 PM
New York's iconic Broadway theater district will stay closed through the end of the year, its trade association said Monday, due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic
The Broadway League did not set a date for performances to resume, but is offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all shows through January 3, 2021.