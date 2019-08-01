Broadway icon Harold Prince dead at 91

Broadway director and producer Harold Prince -- who brought some of the most successful musicals ever to the stage including "The Phantom of the Opera" and won a record 21 Tony awards -- died Wednesday after a short illness

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Broadway director and producer Harold Prince -- who brought some of the most successful musicals ever to the stage including "The Phantom of the Opera" and won a record 21 Tony awards -- died Wednesday after a short illness.

He was 91.

Tributes poured in for Prince, whose glittering career lasted more than 60 years and featured several hit collaborations with fellow musical theater royalty Stephen Sondheim ("Company" and "Sweeney Todd") and Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Phantom" and "Evita").