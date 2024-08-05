Open Menu

Bromfield Through In Women's 400m After Partner Lyles' Glory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Jamaica's Junelle Bromfield on Monday qualified for the semi-finals of the women's 400m the day after her partner Noah Lyles was crowned Olympic 100m champion in a dramatic race.

Bromfield was on hand to embrace Lyles after his dramatic victory on Sunday, winning in 9.79sec with just five thousandths of a second separating him from Bromfield's teammate Kishane Thompson.

"The double is alive!!" she posted on Instagram after Lyles' victory alongside a loveheart and a picture of the full-hearted, trackside embrace.

It wasn't clear whether Bromfield's reference to the double was to Lyles' chances in the 200m or her own in the 400m.

"I was very excited last night," said Bromfield. "I told Noah before he went out there that he would win, and he did.

"You don't really need to tell Noah much because he is already so confident and self-driven.

"The only thing that you need to do is just reassure his vision and help him to believe."

Bromfield added: "And as for Kishane, I'm extremely happy because he was my training partner three years ago.

"We developed a really, really good friendship, and still have that friendship, and I'm just happy to see him out there and shining at his first major championship. It's a big deal."

Bromfield admitted it had been a late night and also that it was the couple's two-year anniversary.

"I went back home, and it was just adrenaline, it kind of took away some of my sleep!" she said, adding that any sort of celebration would have to wait.

"He's running the 200m later and I have to recover now because I have the semi-finals in two days."

