Broncos and Buccaneers grab remaining NFL playoff spots

The Denver Broncos claimed the final spot in the NFL playoffs on Sunday as a 38-0 win over a weakened Kansas City Chiefs ended their nine-year absence from the post-season.

The Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, had already secured the top seed in the AFC and they rested quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight-end Travis Kelce and several other regular starters.

Inevitably, that made things much easier for the Broncos, who knew victory would secure them a playoff place regardless of results elsewhere. The Broncos face a tough test in the wildcard round, however, where they will be at second-seeded Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos win ended the Cincinnati Bengals' hopes of progressing despite their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins were also eliminated.

Denver's rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns and added 47 yards on the ground in a win that was basically assured after they took a 24-0 lead in the first half.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also took their place in the playoffs, winning the NFC South division thanks to a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The win for Tampa Bay,which sets up a clash with the Washington Commanders, denied the Atlanta Falcons a place in the playoffs as Atlanta lost their final game 44-38 to the Carolina Panthers.

The Buccaneers trailed 19-13 going into the fourth quarter before quarterback Baker Mayfield, facing a three-man rush, stepped out of the pocket and delivered a brilliant 23-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan.

Bucky Irving then wrapped up the win with an 11-yard rushing score with 1:51 left in the game.

Mayfield threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while receiver Mike Evans had 89 yards receiving, taking him past the 1,000-yard mark for the 11th straight season.

Bijan Robinson's 4-yard rushing touchdown for the Falcons tied up the game at 38-38 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But the Panthers, who end a disappointing season with a 5-12 record, grabbed victory with three minutes remaining thanks to a one-yard rush from Miles Sanders.

The Commanders, already in the post-season, took the sixth seed in the NFC with a 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

With only playoff seeding on the line, the Commanders replaced rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the half trailing 6-3 to Dallas.

But back-up Marcus Mariota came in and threw the game-winning touchdown, a 5-yard pass to Terry McLaurin with just three seconds to play.

Mariota completed 15-of-18 pass attempts and threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

The Green Bay Packers, already assured of a playoff spot, suffered injuries to quarterback Jordan love and wide receiver Christian Watson in a 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Watson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and Love followed shortly afterward with an elbow problem which was later described as a precautionary move by coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers will face the second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round.

- Titans get No.1 pick -

The Tennessee Titans will have the number one draft pick after they lost 23-14 to the Houston Texans while the New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 23-16.

The Patriots would have had the first pick had they not pulled off the upset win over a playoff-bound Bills team that gave quarterback Josh Allen just one snap before he was replaced.

Shortly after the game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft fired first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.

Aaron Rodgers became just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 career touchdowns, reaching the milestone during his New York Jets' 32-20 win over Miami.

Rodgers, whose future is unclear, threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the win for the 5-12 Jets.

The Detroit Lions can clinch their first ever top seed in the NFC if they can beat divisional rivals the Minnesota Vikings later on Sunday. Both teams have 14-2 records.

The loser of that game will face the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round after they lost 30-25 to the Seattle Seahawks.