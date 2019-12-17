(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) An animated short film of Russian director Konstantin Bronzit, "He Can't Live Without Cosmos," is on the 92nd Oscars shortlist, according to the academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences release.

The shortlist of the animated short film category includes a total of 10 titles.

The winners will be awarded on February 9, at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

"He Can't Live Without Cosmos," released this year, tells the story of a mother and her only son. The animated short has already received several awards.

Konstantin Bronzit is a prominent Russian animator and animation film director. His 2015 short film "We Can't Live Without Cosmos" was nominated for the 88th Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.